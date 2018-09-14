Pakistani security forces foil major terror bid in Balochistan

Islamabad, Sep 19 (IANS) Pakistani security forces foiled a major terrorist bid in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition during an operation, officials said on Tuesday.

According to paramilitary Frontier Corps Balochistan spokesperson, the forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kohlu, a district in Balochistan province. During the operation, huge amount of explosive material, mortar bombs, rocket-propelled grenade and bullets were recovered from hideouts of terrorists, said the official.

The operation was part of the ongoing operation “Radd-ul-Fassad” in Balochistan province, a military offensive against the “latent threat of terrorism” across the country, which was launched in February 2017.

Earlier on September 11, a major terrorist bid was averted in the province after FC personnel conducted an IBO and recovered 21 improvised explosive devices, which were to be used to target Muharram processions, the statement from the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.

–IANS

ahm/