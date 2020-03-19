Pakistanis stranded at Qatar, UAE airports set to return

Islamabad, March 24 (IANS) In order to facilitate the return of Pakistani nationals stranded at the Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Doha airports due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government in Islamabad has permitted Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways to operate special flights, which are expected to arrive here on Tuesday, a media report said.

For the stranded passengers at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, the government decided to allow operation of one flight by Fly Dubai to Islamabad, Dawn news quoted a spokesman for the Aviation Division as saying.

He said the Fly Dubai flight was carrying about 150 passengers who were in transit at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports.

Likewise, the government has granted special permission to Qatar Airways to operate a flight for Islam­abad to bring back stranded passengers at Doha Airport.

This flight will bring back 72 Pakistani nationals.

All the passengers arriving from Dubai and Doha will be subjected to strict health screening on their arrival in compliance with directives issued by the Health Ministry.

–IANS

ksk/