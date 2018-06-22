Pakistan’s first blind judge takes oath

Islamabad, June 26 (IANS) Yousaf Saleem, a visually impaired lawyer from Lahore, became Pakistans first blind judge after taking oath of office here on Tuesday.

Saleem was first denied the position despite being a topper but was reconsidered and recommended for the position of civil judge after an intervention by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar last month, Geo News reported.

Saleem worked as an assistant director (legal) in a department of the Punjab Government and was among 21 of 300 candidates who passed the written test for the civil judge position.

However, his disability got in the way and he could only make it to the interview stage before being denied the position.

After the issue was reported in the media, the Chief Justice of Pakistan took suo motu notice and directed the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice to review the case.

On May 12, Saleem received a letter from the LHC about his appointment as Civil Judge-cum-Magistrate.

–IANS

soni/bg