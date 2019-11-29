Pak’s Qureshi in SL for official visit

Colombo, Dec 2 (IANS) Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit during which he is expected to call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Upon his arrival on Sunday, Qureshi was received at the Bandaranaike International Airport by Ambassador P. Selvaraj, Additional Secretary Bilateral Affairs (East) of Foreign Affairs Ministry, reports Colombo Page.

The Foreign Minister will also hold separate meeting with his newly-appointed Sri Lankan counterpart, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The two sides will exchange views on bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

–IANS

ksk/