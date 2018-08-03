Palaniswami, Panneerselvam pay last respects to Karunanidhi

Chennai, Aug 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam paid their last respects to DMK President M. Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall here on Wednesday morning.

They were accompanied by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal, Minister for Fisheries D. Jayakumar, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M. Thambidurai and other party leaders.

Chief Minister for five times and leader of DMK party for 50 years, the 94-year-old Karunanidhi breathed his last here owing to age related ailments in a private hospital here.

–IANS

