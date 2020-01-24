‘Palestine no longer committed to agreements with Israel’

Ramallah, Jan 31 (IANS) Palestine informed Israel that it wa no longer committed to signed agreements emanating from the Oslo Accords, a Minister told the media here.

“The Palestinian Authority is in dissolution of the agreements with the Israeli side emanating from the Oslo agreement,” Hussein al-Sheikh, Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister, said on Thursday.

“Israel was informed that the Palestinian Authority is no longer bound by bilateral agreements.”

In a follow-up tweet, al-Shaikh said that Palestinian Present Mahmoud Abbas was going to deliver a “historic speech” before the League of Arab states in Cairo on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The real test for the Arab position will be at the foreign ministers’ meeting in Cairo, and we hope the Arab and Islamic nations will act as a supporting force for the Palestinian position,” he tweeted.

Al-Shaikh, a close aide of Abbas, is in charge of communication with the Israeli side through the civil affairs commission he heads.

The remarks come as part of a reaction to the announcement of the US peace plan, that was rejected by the Palestinians.

The plan proposes a “realistic” two-state solution and recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital”.

Senior Palestinian officials told Xinhua that Abbas had sent a letter to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanhu through al-Shaikh on Wednesday, explaining the consequences of the proposed plan.

