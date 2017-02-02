Palestine urges US to assume role in peace process

Ramallah, Feb 3 (IANS) Palestinian Foreign Ministry urged the US administration to promptly assume its role in catering the peace process between Palestine and Israel.

The ministry on Thursday said that it has called upon US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to declare the vision of the US toward the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, including its position regarding the two state solution, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement highlighted that the Palestinian diplomats are closely following the US reactions and positions, which are generally swinging between silence over daily Israeli violations and publicly declaring unconditional support to the Israeli government.

The ministry described Netanyahu’s political proposals as the results of “his own self-negotiating, away from the Palestinian peace partner, which must be rejected by the Administration of President Donald Trump”.

Netanyahu said last week that there are two main principles for negotiations with the Palestinians, as the recognition of Israel as a Jewish state, and full Israeli security control of the areas between the Jordan river and the Mediterranean Sea.

The peace talks between Israel and Palestine have been stalled since April 2014. The US-sponsored talks that lasted for nine months achieved no tangible results.

–IANS

