Palestinian ex-premier ‘next UN envoy to Libya’

Ramallah, Feb 10 (IANS/AKI) United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres may appoint former Palestinian Authority president Salam Fayyad as his special envoy to Libya, according to Adnkronos International (AKI).

In the letter sent to current UN Security Council president Volodymyr Yelchenko, Guterres asked him to inform the top UN decision-making body of his intention to appoint Fayyad as his special envoy to Libya.

The current UN special envoy to Libya, Martin Kobler, declined to comment saying it was an “internal matter” .

Kobler, a German, was appointed to the role in November 2015. Fayyad was Palestinian Authority prime minister from June 2007 to June 2013.

–IANS/AKI

sku/