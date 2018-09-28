Palestinian FM slams US withdrawal from international accords

Ramallah, Oct 5 (IANS) Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki has slammed the US for withdrawing from two international accords.

“Pulling out from the international accords is an escape that will not absolve it (the US) of legal accountability,” al-Malki said on Thursday in a press statement, Xinhua reported.

“The US decision reaffirms again the disrespect of the administration of President Donald Trump for international law and the international law-based order,” he added.

Al-Malki affirmed that the Palestinian leadership will continue defending the rights of its people against the ongoing Israeli aggression and those who back it in accordance to the international law.

He called on the international community to confront “these reckless attitudes, which threaten the world order and international peace and security.”

On Wednesday, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said Trump “has decided that the US will withdraw from the Optional Protocol on Dispute Resolution to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations”.

On the same day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington is terminating the 1955 Treaty of Amity with Iran.

The US move came after a Palestinian complaint last month to the International Court of Justice against the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and transferring its embassy to the disputed holy city on May 14.

–IANS

pgh/