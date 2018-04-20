Palestinians, Israeli troops clash in West Bank

West Bank, April 21 (IANS) Palestinian protesters came into confrontation here on Friday with Israeli troops deployed in this important West Bank city, media reports said.

A photographer captured images of demonstrators blocking roads with burning tires and hurling stones at Israeli soldiers, who responded with tear gas.

Friday’s incidents follow earlier protests over US President Donald Trump’s December 2017 decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Efe reported.

The announcement sparked demonstrations in the occupied Palestinian territories and across Muslim-majority nations throughout the region.

Though 80 per cent of the Hebron jurisdiction is under the control of the Palestinian Authority, Israel maintains a military presence to protect a Jewish settlement in the city’s old quarter.

