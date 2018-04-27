Palmeiras beat Alianza Lima in Copa Libertadore tie

Lima, May 4 (IANS) Brazilian club Palmeiras eliminated Peruvian outfit Alianza Lima from its way to the round of 16 with a 3-1 win which cemented their leadership of Group H in the Copa Libertadores football tournament with 13 points.

Sitting in second place of the group with seven points are Colombia’s Atletico Junior, while in third and fourth are Argentina’s Boca Juniors and Alianza, with six and one point respectively, reports EFE news agency.

Taking control of the midfield from the beginning of the match on Thursday, the visiting team saw its first goal in the 20th minute with Willian’s cross from the right side.

The Brazilian team kept control of the game and in the 32nd minute added the second score with a shot from Hyoran, who received a pass from Moises.

In the second half the Palmeiras maintained patience and their defense, which the Alianza tried hard to break.

Determined to finish off their rival on the pitch, the Brazilian team hit the third goal in the 67th minute with Miguel Borja’s shot.

In the 72nd minute the Alianza’s midfielder Rinaldo Cruzado was given a penalty kick and managed to send the ball into the Brazilian team’s box, scoring the first and only goal for the team.

–IANS

ajb/