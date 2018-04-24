Palmeiras defeat Boca, enter 2nd round

Buenos Aires, April 26 (IANS) Brazil’s Palmeiras defeated Argentina’s Boca Juniors 2-0 at the Bombonera Stadium here to enter the second round of the Copa Libertadores football tournament.

Goals by Keno and Lucas Lima allowed the team, led by Roger Machado, to clinch their third win in Round 4 – Group H, and advance to the next level of the continental tournament, reports EFE news agency.

Following the defeat, the ranking of the Argentine team, leader of the Argentine Superliga, which had its first setback in this edition of the Copa Libertadores, dropped five points.

After drawing with Boca Juniors in Sao Paulo, Palmeiras played more decisively in Bombonera, with Dudu, Lucas Lima and Keno emerging as star players.

Boca took at least twenty minutes to get hold of the ball, with Carlos Tevez, Cristian Pavon and Ramon Abila leading the attack.

Palmeiras’ Keno scored in the 39th minute and cemented its victory with some great performances by defensive midfielders Felipe Melo and Bruno Henrique, and 3 corners conceded by Jailson.

Boca is now set to play against Junior next week in Barranquilla, while Palmeiras will face Alianza Lima in the Peruvian capital.

–IANS

ajb/