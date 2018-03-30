Palmeiras gain edge in Sao Paulo championship decider

Sao Paulo, April 1 (IANS) A first-half goal from Colombian striker Miguel Borja gave Palmeiras a 1-0 victory over Corinthians in the first leg of Brazil’s Sao Paulo state championship final.

Borja netted with a first-time strike after Willian’s cut-back in the seventh minute of a fiery contest at the Corinthians Arena on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men when Clayson Vieira and former Brazil international midfielder Felipe Melo were sent off for a heated altercation just before halftime.

Palmeiras need only a draw in the second leg at their Allianz Parque on April 8 to secure the club’s first state title since 2008.

On Wednesday, the team will host Peru’s Alianza Lima in a Copa Libertadores Group H fixture.

–IANS

