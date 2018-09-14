Palmeiras register 2-0 win against Colo Colo in Copa Libertadores football league

Santiago de Chile, Sep 21 (IANS) Goals by Bruno Henrique and Dudu carried Brazil’s Palmeiras to a 2-0 victory against Chilean club Colo Colo in Leg 1 of the Copa Libertadores football league quarter-finals.

Palmeiras, under coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, played strong against a rival that was superior during some moments of the match but lacked forcefulness and character to achieve a more favourable result, reports Efe.

A ball loss at the start resulted in an attack by Palmeiras which Henrique finished with a goal in the 3rd minute with a powerful shot from the penalty point.

Colo Colo midfielder Jorge Valdivia tried before half-time a play that Esteban Paredes finished with a volley from inside the area which a defender deflected to a corner kick.

The Brazilians did not wilt under the pressure and responded with several good shots on the goal by an active Dudu.

Before the break Colo Colo had the clearest goal opportunity after a free kick by Paredes which was caught by Palmeiras’ Weverton.

Julio Barroso picked up the rebound but sent the ball flying to the second tier of the stadium.

Carlos Carmona’s shot went wide and shortly after Valdivia tried again with a shot that hit Palmeiras’ Mayke amid complaints by Colo Colo about an alleged hand inside the area.

Referee Andres Cunha reviewed the play in the VAR (video assistant referee) and considered the move not to be a penalty.

Colo Colo continued to try and 20 minutes before the match ended Lucas Barrios hit a header which went wide.

On the other side of the field Dudu, who was alone against goalkeeper Agustin Orion, had the clearest chance in the 78th minute when he scored the second goal for the Brazilians following a quick counterattack.

In extra time, Cunha gave a red card to Colo Colo’s Damian Perez, after a hard tackle against Mayke.

