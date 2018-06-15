Paloma Faith calls motherhood ‘hell’

Los Angeles, June 16 (IANS) British singer Paloma Faith says she was forced to cut her maternity leave short as her family was running out of money.

She has spoken candidly about how her life changed when she became a mother, reports people.com.

The “Changing” hitmaker, 36, who gave birth to her first child with husband Leyman Lahcine in December 2016, said: “Don’t get me wrong, I love my child, but it’s hell.

“It doesn’t matter how much help you’ve got, no one can explain how lonely it feels at night when you’re waking up breast-feeding and you spend hours just wired on your own and you lose the will to live in a way, because your hormones are going mad and your husband is usually asleep snoring next to you. There’s so much resentment.”

The songstress also said she ended her maternity leave early due to her family running out of funds.

The star, who returned to the studio from maternity leave to make “The Architect” after she received an urgent call from her accountant, said: “I’m not well-off.

“I think it was a combination of wanting to stay relevant but also generating an income. My accountant called me and said, you need to think about earning some money now, because otherwise…’ (she remembers). ‘I had a little panic’.”

