Paloma Faith found love for first time in her 30s

London, May 14 (IANS) British singer Paloma Faith says she found her first true love in her 30s.

“I have been with my boyfriend and father of our child for three years. It’s the first time I’ve ever been in an equal and loving relationship that is founded on mutual respect,” Faith told The Age newspaper.

The singer was briefly married to New Zealand chef Rian Haynes in 2005 but the couple split after eight months and then divorced four years later.

Faith said she made a mistake in marrying Haynes, conceding she took the decision for the wrong reasons, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I married my New Zealand boyfriend Rian Haynes in 2005 so he wouldn’t get deported (from the UK). It was a combination of being young and impulsive. I was silly and in a blind rush and immediately regretted it.

“I didn’t want to be with him forever but I didn’t want to break up just at that point, either.”

The musician claimed she started dating men like Haynes because of bad experiences she’d been through during her teenage years.

