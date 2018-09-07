Panama has roster set for friendly against Venezuela: Stempel

Panama City, Sep 9 (IANS) Panamanian national team coach Gary Stempel said he had his roster and strategy set for this week’s friendly against Venezuela, the first match for the Central American squad since the World Cup in Russia.

Stempel had his starters for the friendly on the field in Saturday’s practice, reports Efe news.

The coach on Saturday said he would have Luis Mejia at goalkeeper; Roman Torres and Fidel Escobar in midfielder slots; Michael Amir Murillo at right winger and Guillermo Benitez at left winger in Tuesday’s friendly against Venezuela.

Benitez beat out Kevin Galvan for a spot in the starting lineup.

The number five spot, long held by Gabriel Gomez, will be taken by Anibal Godoy, while the other midfielders will be Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez and Miguel Camargo.

Rolando Blackburn and Gabriel Torres will lead Panama’s attack, Stempel, who is coaching the team on an interim basis, said.

After practice on Saturday, the players posed for photos and gave autographs to children from Casa Esperanza Panama.

