Panama loses midfielder Quintero due to foot fracture

Panama City, June 7 (IANS) The Panamanian national football team have lost midfielder Alberto “Negrito” Quintero due to a fracture in his right foot, which he sustained during the pre-World Cup friendly match with Norway, which the team lost 0-1.

The Panamanian Football Federation (FEPAFUT) said in a statement that Quintero, 30, “is out of the FIFA World Cup after suffering a fracture in the second metatarsal of his right foot,” reports Efe.

During the friendly played on Wednesday at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Quintero entered the field at the start of the second half and was stepped on by Norway’s Bjorn Maars Johnsen in the 53rd minute, the statement said.

Gerinaldo Martinez, chief medical officer of FEPAFUT, said that the X-ray of the player’s right foot confirmed the injury.

According to the doctor, “Negrito” Quintero will undergo surgery to treat the fracture and the estimated time of recovery is between six to eight weeks.

Quintero, who plays for the Peruvian football club Club Universitario de Deportes, will be replaced by KAA Gent’s midfielder Ricardo “Pepe” Avila, according to FEPAFUT on their Twitter account.

The Panamanian national team are placed in Group G for their debut at the World Cup and will face Belgium on June 18, England on June 24 and Tunisia on June 28.

–IANS

