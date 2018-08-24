Panama name squad for Venezuela friendly

Panama City, Aug 25 (IANS) Panama’s interim coach Gary Stempel has included seven players who participated in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in his 18-man squad for a friendly against Venezuela next month.

Among them are defenders Michael Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar and captain Roman Torres, the Panamanian football federation said on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Others named who went to Russia are midfielders Anibal Godoy, Jose Luis Rodriguez and Edgar Yoel Barcenas as well as striker Gabriel Torres.

The September 11 clash here will be Panama’s first fixture since the World Cup in June and July, which marked the Central American team’s first appearance in football’s premier tournament.

They were eliminated in the knockout stage, having lost all of their three matches.

Stempel was named caretaker coach earlier this month after Colombian Hernan Dario Gomez quit to take charge of Ecuador.

Panama squad:

Goalkeepers- Luis Mejia, Marcos Allen

Defenders- Michael Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Francisco Palacios, Roman Torres, Chin Hormechea, Guillermo Benitez, Kevin Galvan

Midfielders- Anibal Godoy, Miguel Camargo, Cristian Martinez, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Edgar Yoel Barcenas

Forwards- Angel Orelien, Gabriel Torres, Rolando Blackburn

