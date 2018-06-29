Panama national team arrives home to cheering fans

Panama City, June 30 (IANS) Panama’s national football team arrived home on Saturday after their historic first World Cup, preparing for a day of praise and joy with their faithful fans.

Dozens of fans, as well as the player’s family members, were waiting at Tocumen International Airport to greet the team, although the players were taken directly by bus to a hotel, reports Efe.

The players went straight to their rooms to prepare for a long day of celebrations, while fans waited outside the hotel.

The only player that took the time to greet the fans and talk to journalists was Ricardo “Pepe” Avila, midfielder for Gent, who said that after this first World Cup appearance he would concentrate on training for the Belgian club.

“We are very happy to be back home and to be with our people once again,” the midfielder said.

Panama’s national team will tour Panama City’s main avenues on Saturday and head toward Urraca Park, located on the capital’s emblematic coastal road.

Once there, the players will be greeted by the city’s mayor, who will award the team the keys to the city.

