Panama’s Luis Ovalle says Los Canaleros ready to take on England

Saransk (Russia), June 21 (IANS) Anything is possible in the Panama-England clash in the FIFA World Cup, Panama defender Luis Ovalle said on Thursday.

CD Olimpia left-back said Panama showed good performance in its 2018 World Cup debut against Belgium, which ended with Belgium’s victory 3-0, reports Efe.

“Being our first World Cup makes it normal (for England) to see us in a certain way. But on the pitch millions do not play; we are 11 against 11 and everything is possible,” Ovalle said in a press conference ahead of England’s clash set for Sunday.

“We are ready and keen on playing like everybody else. We are going to give our best in the match against England,” he added.

Belgium and England lead Group G with three points each while Tunisia and Panama have zero points so far.

