Panasonic launches affordable smartphone with ‘Big View’ display

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Expanding its “Big View” display series, Panasonic India on Tuesday launched a new smartphone “Eluga Ray 600” at Rs 7,999.

The newly launched smartphone with 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display will be available on Flipkart from October 11.

The device is powered by 1.3GHz Quad core processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory that is expandable up to 128GB.

“This phone has introduced power packed features at an affordable price. We are confident it will be received with great enthusiasm by our customers this festive season,” Ayyappan Rajagopal – Senior Director, Mobiles, said in a statement.

The smartphone sports 13MP auto-focus (AF) rear camera and 8MP front camera with flash.

The dual-SIM device houses 4,000 mAh Battery and runs Android 8.1.0 Oreo operating system (OS).

–IANS

vc/ksk/bg