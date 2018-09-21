Panasonic unveils two full-frame mirrorless cameras

Berlin, Sep 25 (IANS) Panasonic Corporation on Tuesday launched two models of its first digital single-lens mirrorless camera with a 35-mm full-frame image sensor — the S1R and the S1 under its LUMIX S series.

These models are equipped with the world’s first 4K 60p/50p video recording function and Dual I.S. image stabilisation system, the company said in a statement.

“In recent years, the sharing of video via social media has gained in popularity. More and more people are also enjoying a hybrid of photos and videos, expanding the range of expression in the production of content. A new type of camera has been needed for this new field that goes beyond the boundaries of photos and videos,” the company added.

The cameras incorporate an array of innovations including digital technology like image or signal processing, optical and heat treatment technology, among others.

The imaging company will also expand its line-up of LUMIX S series-compatible lenses.

It is working to develop more than 10 lenses by 2020, including a 50 mm/F1.4 fixed-focus lens, 24-105-mm standard zoom lens and 70-200-mm telephoto zoom lens.

(Partha Sarathi Mitra can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

ksc/nir