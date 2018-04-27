Panda official arrested in flyover collapse in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 4 (IANS) Pratap Panda, chief of construction firm Panda Infra, was arrested on Friday, a day after the collapse of a portion of a flyover that killed a labourer and injured another.

The company was constructing the Bomikhal flyover here.

Panda was arrested under several sections of the Indian Penal Code including wrongful confinement and causing grievous hurt.

“This is a very serious matter and all those found guilty will be arrested,” Police Commissioner Y.B. Khurania said.

A labourer died and another was critically injured after a pile of iron rods fell on them near the under-construction flyover on Thursday evening.

The deceased, identified as Ajay Vumicha, 38, of Sundargarh, died in the Capital Hospital, while Ananda Kumar Nayak was shifted to the AMRI Hospital in the city.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also ordered a high-level inquiry. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of the kin of the deceased.

The treatment cost of the injured will be borne by the state government, he said.

In September 2017, a portion of the same over-bridge had caved-in killing one man and injuring 11 others.

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Narasingha Mishra blamed the Patnaik government and said that its inefficiency and involvement in rampant corruption has led to the incident.

–IANS

