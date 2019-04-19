Pandey, Warner fifties help Sunrisers post 175/3

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) Manish Pandey and David Warner struck half-centuries as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 175/3 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.

Pandey remained unbeaten on 83 off 49 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes but could not lead his team to an imposing total as Sunrisers managed only 51 runs in the last six overs after Warner’s dismissal.

Warner (57; 45 balls, 4×3, 6×2) cracked his seventh fifty this season as the dashing southpaw combined with Pandey for a 115-run stand for the second wicket which formed the bedrock of Sunrisers’ innings after CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni put them into bat.

For CSK, Harbhajan Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/39 in four overs.

The visitors lost Jonny Bairstow (0) — playing his last IPL game — early, as the England stumper-batsman was out caught behind trying to cut Harbhajan.

From there on, Warner and Pandey paced their innings perfectly as Sunrisers raced to 91/1 at the halfway stage.

Harbhajan removed Warner in the 14th over with a slower one which the veteran Australian failed to read and came down the track only for Dhoni to effect a brilliant stumping.

Vijay Shankar (26; 20b, 4×2, 6×1) then joined hands with Pandey for a 47-run partnership before holing out to Ravidra Jadeja at deep midwicket off Deepak Chahar.

Shankar never really got going and after he was removed, Yusuf Pathan (5 not out) also could not up the ante.

Brief scores

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 175/3 (Manish Pandey 83 not out, David Warner 57; Harbhajan Singh 2/39) vs Chennai Super Kings

–IANS

