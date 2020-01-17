Pandit rehab project to be theme of J&K R-Day float

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir’s ‘Back to Village’ programme for the displaced Kashmiri Pandits, launched last year, is the theme for its Republic Day tableau this year.

Remarking that the ‘Back to Village’ programme is getting huge response, a senior official said, “The aim is to bridge the gap between achievable and achieved goals, take governance to the door steps of residents in the rural and inaccessible areas and generate credible and empirical feedback.”

The tableau will also be promoting the Bhasoli School of traditional painting of Jammu and crafts of Kashmir with folk music and dances of the UT forming the musical backdrop.

Throughout its history, numerous cultures left their imprints on the cultural mosaic of J&K. The tableau will depict J&K’s cultural life and traditional arts and crafts.

The front part of the tableau will have a large sculpture of shawl-weaver, symbolising the richness of unique Kashmiri tradition, followed by craftsmen engaged in variety of artefacts. Traditional folk musicians will showcase the culture,” the official said.

“The tableau will be enriched with flora and fauna and artist on ground from diverse cultures of J&K. Wearing their ethnic dresses, they will be walking along in tune with the blend of Kashmiri and Dogri folk music,” the officer remarked.

