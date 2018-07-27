Panel oversee SPV formation for making transport aircraft

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The government has constituted a sub-committee for the formation of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for manufacturing regional transport aircraft (RTA) in India, Parliament was told on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the issue of development of a RTA under the National Civil Aircraft Development (NCAD) programme was considered in a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) on May 18, 2018, and further action has been taken as per the decisions of this meeting.

“… further actions have been taken up in accordance with the decisions taken therein, including the constitution of a Sub-Committee on the Special Purpose Vehicle for manufacture of the regional transport aircraft in India,” he said in the written reply.

