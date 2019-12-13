Panel suggests Andhra Secretariat at Vizag, HC at Kurnool

Amaravati, Dec 20 (IANS) The experts’ panel constituted by Andhra Pradesh government has recommended moving some of the state capital functions from Amaravati to other locations, suggesting the Secretariat at Visakhapatnam and the High Court at Kurnool.

As indicated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state Assembly a few days ago, the six-member committee recommended decentralisation of capital functions.

The six-member panel comprising urban planning experts and headed by retired IAS officer G. N. Rao, submitted its report to the Chief Minister on Friday.

Rao, along with other committee members, told a news conference later that they suggested moving “some of the capital functions and not the capital” to some other areas keeping in view the requirements in the state.

The panel suggested that Amaravati Mangalgiri Complex can consists of proposed High Court bench, the Legislative Assembly, ministers’ quarters and Governor’s quarters.

The Visakhapatnam metropolitan region in north coastal Andhra can have a High Court bench, the Assembly for its sittings during summer, the Secretariat and the Chief Minister’s camp office.

In view of the long-pending demand of the people of Rayalaseema region, the committee suggested that the High Court should come up at Kurnool.

The committee noted hat some zones in Amaravati are flood-prone and hence suggested development of necessary infrastructure in upland area.

“Since the government has already made lot of investments in Thullur region, we suggested that the development should be completed for use by various departments,” Rao said.

However, the panel mooted development of the core of capital in Mangalgiri. It noted that as a lot of government land is available around Nagarjuna University, the same should be used to construct “iconic buildings which can have permanent and everlasting effect for the state”.

The committee, which visited all 13 districts, stressed the need for balanced development as some of the regions are backward and poor than others.

It recommended to the government to create four regions for decentralised administration. These regions could be north coastal Andhra, central coastal Andhra, south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

It suggested to the government to constitute regional commissionerates on the pattern of Karnataka for administration of the four regions.

