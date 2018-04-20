Panel suggests one-window solution for inter-country removal, retention of children

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) A government appointed panel has recommended one window solution in cases of inter country removal and retention of children, an official statement said on Monday.

“Stressing upon the need for mediation as the first step, the Committee has recommended that the Government may establish an ‘Inter Country Parental Child Removal Disputes Resolution Authority’,” said a Women and Child Development Ministry statement.

The Committee, headed by Justice Rajesh Bindal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, submitted its report on legal issues related to these two issues, recommending addressing the problems of parents and children involved.

It has also recommended that the authority may be chaired by a retired High Court Judge, with members from legal and social sector background along with representatives from key ministries.

“The committee has recommended that the authority may examine the inter country cases of removal and retention of children vis-a-vis the cultural context, merit of the case, and the best interest of the child,” said the statement, adding that the committee has also submitted a draft legislation to the government and was requested to study the draft of the International Child Abduction bill, prepared by the Law Commission.

The WCD Ministry will be sharing the report with Ministry of External Affairs, Law Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs for their comments and inputs, it added.

–IANS

som/vd