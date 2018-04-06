Panel to examine Dainik Jagran’s ‘biased’ coverage

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday referred to the Privileges Committee a case against Hindi Daily Dainik Jagran for “insulting” the Vidhan Sabha in its reports and for “biased” coverage of the House proceedings.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj brought up the issue in the House saying: “This newspaper has been misleading the people with its biased coverage of the House proceedings. They have been insulting the Assembly.”

The party’s rebel MLA Kapil Mishra objected to this and asked for a discussion.

As the Speaker and various MLAs objected to his stand, Mishra said he would complain to Lt Governor Anil Baijal about it.

A visibly angry Speaker said: “The LG is not God. He may be your God but not ours.

“I have myself been observing this for the past four months that Dainik Jagran has been using inappropriate words and has been distorting the facts,” he said, referring the case to the Privileges Committee.

–IANS

mg/him/mr