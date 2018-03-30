Panel to inspect Odisha temple treasury on Wednesday

Bhubaneswar, April 3 (IANS) A 10-member team will on Wednesday inspect the ‘Ratna Bhandar’ (treasury) of the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri after a gap of 34 years, an official said on Tuesday.

The team, including two experts from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), will enter the ‘Ratna Bhandar’ to inspect its structural stability and and not the valuables stored there, temple Chief administrator Pradeep Jena said.

“Those entering the treasury will wear gamchhas (towels) given by the temple administration. They would be subjected to frisking both during entry and exit,” Jena added.

The entry of devotees during the time will be restricted.

Precious jewellery and ornaments of the deities are kept in the temple treasury, which was last inspected in 1984, when only three of its seven chambers were opened.

The Odisha High Court had ordered the ASI on March 22 to assess the structural condition of the treasury and submit a status report.

The temple servitors on Tuesday appealed to Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb — permanent Chairman of the temple management committee and scion of the erstwhile Puri royalty — to be on the inspection team instead of sending in his representative.

“Gajapati is the first servitor of the three deities. Hence, he must be present during the inspection or else it would be a violation of the age-long tradition,” said Kashinath Khuntia, General Secretary of Shri Jagannath Sebayat Sammilani.

–IANS

