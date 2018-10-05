Panel to monitor relief, restoration in cyclone-hit Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 12 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday formed a three-member ministerial committee to monitor rescue, relief and restoration operations in cyclone and flood-affected districts in the state.

Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty, Water Resources Minister Niranjan Pujari and Energy Minister Sushanta Singh are its members.

The Chief Minister directed the panel to visit Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts immediately and monitor relief and restoration works there.

The three districts were badly hit by cyclone Titli and subsequent floods due to heavy rain in the last three days.

The state has deployed 14 National Disaster Response Force and 12 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force personnel in the affected districts.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister reviewed the situation and directed District Collectors to closely monitor the situation and shift people living in vulnerable areas to safer places.

Considering the impact of cyclonic storm Titli and consequent floods, the state government offices will remain open during Durga Puja vacation/government holidays till October 24, said the Special Relief Commissioner’s office.

All sanctioned leave till October 24 stands cancelled, it added.

–IANS

cd/tsb/bg