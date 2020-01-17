Pangolin seized in Bengal, one arrested

Kolkata, Jan 21 (IANS) West Bengal wildlife officials seized a pangolin – considered an endangered mammal – in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday and arrested one man in this connection.

The pangolin was found in a joint operation by officials of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau’ Wildlife Crime Control Unit and North 24 Parganas Forest Division of the West Bengal Forest Directorate from a house in Baromallika village under Shasan police station.

Sariful Islam, 45, has been taken into custody and a case registered against him.

–IANS

