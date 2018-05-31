Panipat dacoity case resolved, 40 tola gold recovered

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Three out of the five men who committed a dacoity at a businessman’s house in Haryana’s Panipat have been arrested, the Delhi Police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar on Wednesday said that the businessman’s wife was robbed on a gunpoint on June 4 by five armed persons from their residence in Panipat.

“Five armed persons robbed away cash Rs 52,000, around 35 tola gold and huge silver ornaments after taking the businessman’s wife and employee on gunpoint,” he said.

The police officer said that the huge recovery of looted jewellery has been affected from the possession of the arrested accused persons including around 40 tola gold and 1.5 kg silver ornaments.

The arrested accused persons have been identified as, Randeep Rathi, 21; Sumit Rathi, 24; and Mohit Malik, 19.

They all belong to middle-class farmer families residing in different villages of Panipat District and are executives of a multi-level marketing company in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

The victim businessman’s acquaintance had lured them by informing them about huge amount of cash and jewellery in his house.

