Panjab varsity senate member dies after falling from balcony

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (IANS) A Panjab University (PU) Senate member died on Sunday after falling from the balcony at the guest house inside the campus premises here, police said.

Raghubir Dayal Bansal was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where doctors declared him brought dead.

Bansal, 51, an assistant professor of mathematics at the Government College, Muktsar, was staying in the guest house with his wife and daughter.

Police officials said that Bansal was standing on the balcony where he seemed to have suffered a cardiac arrest and fell from the first floor.

The matter was being investigated, the officials added.

Bansal was also a member of the PU’s Board of Finance.

PU Vice Chancellor Raj Kumar expressed condolences on Bansal’s death.

–IANS

js/ksk/bg