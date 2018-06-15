Pankaj Harjai to lead Lenovo India’s tablets business

Bengaluru, June 22 (IANS) Lenovo India on Friday announced the appointment of industry veteran Pankaj Harjai as Director of its tablets business.

In this capacity, Harjai will also be responsible for introducing the next generation augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and smart products in India, the company said in a statement.

In his career spanning about two decades, Harjai has worked in diverse organisations and specialised in areas such as channel management, strategy, sales, and product management. Harjai has been with Lenovo for more than five years.

Lenovo India said Harjai would also lead the company’s Customer Centricity (CX) transformation project that strives to create quality in-store and service experience for the customers.

“I am extremely excited and look forward to this new opportunity. It will be challenging to lead the organisation’s two important transformations, Customer Centricity and the foray into the next generation of products,” Harjai said on his appointment.

–IANS

gb/in