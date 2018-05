New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Indian Ambassador to Russia Pankaj Saran was on Tuesday appointed the deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) for a period of two years.

A 1982 batch IFS, Saran before being appointed as Ambassador to Russia in January last year was the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh from March 2012 to December 2015.

He was joint secretary in the PMO from 2007 to 2012.

