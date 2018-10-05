Pankaj Tripathi dons bell-bottoms, multi-coloured shirts in ‘Shakeela’

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) For his role as an overdramatic actor-producer of the 1990s in “Shakeela”, actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in over-the-top style, flaunting bell-bottoms and colourful suits and shirts.

In the film, the “Newton” actor will not just be seen rocking the outfits, he will portray a boisterous hero who is overconfident, talented and knows he will get the girl.

When Pankaj went for a costume trial for the movie, he says he was in two minds and questioned himself if he will be able to carry such a colourful dress.

“My character was supposed to behave larger than life like a south Indian commercial hero. I was supposed to dance with the heroine. I was scared on the first day of the shoot.

“Normally I don’t see the monitor after giving the shots, but later when I checked one of the scenes, I was surprised to see how I managed to pull these shots dancing with the heroine in a swimming pool.”

For Pankaj, it was fun playing the part.

“I always wanted to dance, and do some action in a film… The audience will be surprised to see me in the role, just the way I am surprised to see myself in this role.”

“Shakeela” is a directorial venture by Indrajit Lankesh and stars Richa Chadha in the titular role.

–IANS

