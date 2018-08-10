Pankaj Tripathi starts shooting for ‘Luka Chuppi’
Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi has started shooting for “Luka Chuppi” and says it is a very interesting film.
The actor headed to Gwalior to join actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, with whom he had worked in “Bareilly Ki Barfi”.
“I have a very interesting part in ‘Luka Chuppi’ and I am waiting to reunite with Kriti. We have a good bond because of ‘Bareily ki Barfi’ where we played father and daughter. Here we are playing two different characters,” Pankaj said in a statement.
The “Newton” actor added that he has a lot of love for Kartik.
“He is a good boy who likes me and never fails to say something nice about all my work. I am very excited and Laxman is a fantastic director. It is going to be fun, it is a very interesting film,” he said.
“Luka Chuppi” is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.
Pankaj also has “Stree”, “Super 30” and “Shakeela” in his kitty.
–IANS
dc/bg