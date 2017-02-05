Panneerselvam thanks Modi for support, cooperation

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao for their support and cooperation.

Panneerselvam resigned on Sunday, paving way for party General Secretary V.K Sasikala to take charge of the state.

In a letter to Modi, the text of which was released to the media, Panneerselvam said: “I would like to convey my sincere gratitude for all the support and cooperation extended by you during my tenure as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

Panneerselvam also thanked Rao in separate letter.

–IANS

