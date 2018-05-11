PAOK win Greek Cup title

Athens, May 13 (IANS) PAOK Thessaloniki beat AEK Athens 2-0 in the final of the Greek Cup football tournament at the Athens Olympic sports centre here.

PAOK captain Adelino Vieirinha scored the first goal in the 65th minute of Saturday night’s game while Dimitris Pelkas (92nd) doubled the lead during second half added time, reports Xinhua news agency.

PAOK had the chance to score earlier in the 23rd minute when the team won a penalty. But AEK goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas repelled the attempt from Aleksandar Prijovic.

Both teams finished the game with fewer players than they started due to red cards to Mauricio, Varela (both PAOK) and Vranjes (AEK).

PAOK thus won the Greek Cup for the second consecutive year. They beat AEK Athens in the final on both occassions.

–IANS

