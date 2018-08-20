Paper-centred works show medium’s versatility

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) A group exhibition of works of eight artists with paper as their primary medium, opened at the Gallery Art Positive in the capital on Thursday.

Titled “Papier”, the exhibition has been curated by Anu Baja in collaboration with Bangalore-based Leena Chethan from Tangerine Art Space, and places the medium of paper at its core.

Showing artworks made with the use of paper pulp, ink illustrations on old books, and paper sheets sleekly cut and folded into an ensemble of designs, the exhibition offers a fresh perspective on art.

A participating artist, Sachin Tekade, whose art practice will complete a decade soon, told IANS, that his work “Renewal” (2018) has been created using only a single sheet of Fabriano paper.

The work is a set of seven, showing how moon gradually reaches a crescendo, only to disappear into a no-moon night again.

Has paper as a medium gained new relevance too?

“Paper has always been relevant. That’s the versatility of the medium,” curator Anu Bajaj said.

The idea, she says, was to highlight what usually remains hidden in the art circle.

The participating artists are Aisha A. Hussain, Chetnaa, Ganesh Selvaraj, Gopika Chowfla, Jignesh Panchal, Sachin Tekade, Sachin George Sebastian, Sudipta Das and Shormii Chowdhury.

The group show is open for public viewing till September 23.

–IANS

sj/prs