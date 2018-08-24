Papon rocks Hindi, Assamese songs for ‘III Smoking Barrels’

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Popular singer Papon has sung and composed a rock song, which he has rendered in Hindi as well as in Assamese, for multilingual film “III Smoking Barrels”.

The song titled “Yeh Tishnagi” is a rock and contemporary Bollywood style song.

Papon said in a statement: “It was an enriching experience singing the same song in Hindi and Assamese. It is my earnest hope that stories from the Northeast through song and film are enjoyed by the rest of the country.

“I hope the audiences find a connect to both the versions and equally love the song.”

The lyrics for the Hindi version have been penned by Vaibhav Modi while the lyrics for the Assamese version titled “Uttorbihin” have been written by Rajdweep.

Film’s writer-director Sanjib Dey said: “‘Yeh Tishnagi’ is a very special song. We got Papon to sing the song because he is not just an extremely talented singer but also because he connects with the Northeast as much as the rest of the country.

“He brings a certain rustic touch and range and has beautifully rendered his vocals to the song. It was a great experience collaborating with him.”

“III Smoking Barrels” intertwines three issues surrounding Northeast India — children involved in armed conflicts, drug addiction and abuse, and animal poaching and the necessity of wildlife conservation.

Starring Indraneil Sengupta, Subrat Dutta, Shiny Gogoi, Siddharth Boro, Mandakini Goswami and Amrita Chattopadhyay, among others, the film is produced by Amit Malpani. It will release on September 21.

–IANS

rb/nir