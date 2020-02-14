Paraguay defender Aguilar to undergo knee surgery

Mexico City, Feb 21 (IANS) Paraguay international defender Pablo Aguilar will undergo surgery on his left knee after suffering ligament damage while playing for Cruz Azul, the Mexican club said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was forced off the pitch during Cruz Azul’s 2-1 victory over Jamaica’s Portmore United in the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday. Scans on Wednesday confirmed his worst fears, the Xinhua news agency reported.

“Pablo Aguilar suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee,” the Liga MX club said in a statement. “Being an injury that requires surgical treatment, we will give more information about it in the coming days.”

Aguilar, who has been capped 28 times for Paraguay, has made 60 first-team appearances for Cruz Azul since joining the club in 2018.

“It is a difficult time, but with the support of you [fans], my family, my teammates and the club … we will move forward,” he said on Twitter. “I will work very hard to return stronger than ever.”

