Paraguay will qualify for 2022 World Cup: Juan Carlos Osorio

Asuncion (Paraguay), Sep 8 (EFE) Juan Carlos Osorio made his formal debut as the new coach of Paraguay’s national football team by promising that the side will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 57-year-old Colombian replaced Gustavo Morinigo, who had been interim coach since December 2017, when Francisco Arce left the team after they were shut out of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, reports Efe news.

The new coach said during his presentation here on Friday that one of the main characteristics of Paraguayan players “is their capacity to give their all to compete,” adding that he was confident that the national team “has a great opportunity to achieve its goals.”

Osorio said his objective was “to be able to lead, manage and support a sports endeavor that could take Paraguay to the next World Cup.”

He said he was not there “to change the idea of Paraguayan football,” but to “capitalize it.”

Osorio also said he was “convinced there is human potential” in the list of possible players that will allow the team to achieve its goal of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The coach who guided Mexico to the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup acknowledged, however, that he would need some time to carry out his objectives, adding that “it is not possible to implement this process is a week.”

Paraguay’s first important test under Osorio will come in June 2019, when the team takes part in the Copa America tournament.

Under the guidance of Osorio, Mexico won 33 matches, tied 9 times and lost 10 games.

At the World Cup, El Tri pulled off a stunning upset of defending champions Germany in the group stage.

