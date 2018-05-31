Paraguay’s Gonzalez doubtful for Japan friendly

Asuncion, June 6 (IANS) Forward Derlis Gonzalez suffered a knee injury while training with Paraguay’s national football team and is awaiting medical results to know if he will be able to play in the friendly against Japan scheduled for June 12.

Gonzalez, who plays professionally for Dynamo Kiev, is being examined by the national team’s doctors to determine the severity of his injury, the Paraguayan Soccer Association said, reports Efe.

Paraguay, who did not qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, will travel to Innsbruck, Austria, next week for the contest with World Cup-bound Japan.

Paraguay aims to achieve a “positive result” in the match and organise a better team for the future, defender Alan Benitez told reporters after practice.

Midfielder Richard Sanchez said coach Gustavo Morinigo was “seeking to set up a young team” to prepare for upcoming challenges, such as the 2019 Copa America tournament in Brazil.

Keeper Justo Villar, who also attended the practice session and has played for Paraguay’s national team for 19 years, confirmed he would retire after the June 12 match against Japan.

Next week’s match will be the 11th time Paraguay has played against Japan, with the South American team having won two times and the Asian side three, while the two teams tied on five occasions.

Six of those 10 matches were friendlies.

–IANS

tri/bg