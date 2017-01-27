Paralegal calls for small claims court reforms

Since last year, anyone wishing to submit a small claim can simply do so online, 24/7. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that many who win their claim never see the money.

Now Dougall Grange a retired paralegal says the province needs to address fundamental flaws in the system — to help people decide whether it’s worth the expense of filing a lawsuit.

It can cost thousands of dollars to find out what assets someone has if they don’t voluntarily report, Dougall Grange said.

He suggests there be a public databases that include land titles, business information, and information about any litigation that has been filed against a person. That way people can decide if the person they’re trying to sue has any assets to collect.

According to Ontario’s guide for collecting money in a small claims judgment, a person who wins their case can’t seize jewelry, equipment or tools owned by the person who lost. A successful plaintiff can, however, garnish a person’s wages, seize property, or a vehicle registered to the debtor. But there are so many laws and loopholes that can be used by an individual to deny paying a claim. This is why many simply don’t bother with small claims after determining it is not worth the time or effort. – CINEWS

