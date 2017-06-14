‘Paramavtar Shree Krishna’ actors excited to bring mythology alive

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) The cast of the upcoming show “Paramavatar Shree Krishna”, which consists of actors like Manish Wadhwa, Sachin Shroff and Vishal Karwal, are excited to be a part of the mythological show.

The show, which will air from June 19 on &TV, was launched at the ISKCON temple here on Tuesday. It will showcase the journey of Lord Krishna from his birth to being worshipped as God, with four-year-old Nirnay Samadhiya playing the younger Krishna.

Vishal, who has played Krishna in other mythological shows, will be seen as Vishnu.

The actor told IANS: “I think as an actor, whenever you go for a role like Vishnu or Krishna, it’s more of a blessing and I don’t think as an actor I can say no to it until and unless there is something major that I don’t like.”

Playing positive roles comes easy to Vishal.

“As an actor when you play a positive role, I find it very easy to perform because I think it comes very naturally to me. But when you play a grey character, your performance is much more noticed because you have to play something which you are not.”

The actor, who gained fame through his stint in reality TV shows like “Roadies” and “Splitsvilla”, said that it’s difficult to do a show based on mythology.

“I think the most difficult thing is to do a mythological show… So, as an actor to convince people that you are God… It’s very challenging,” he added.

Manish has been cast as Kans, and he says he won’t be seen in a look typically associated with the character. Instead of sporting long hair and moustache, he will be seen sporting a bald and a clean shaven look for “Paramavatar Shree Krishna”.

“The makers wanted a new look for the new generation. The makers have tried to give a new look. The story is the same. The story cannot be changed, so it’s just the look that can be changed,” Manish told IANS.

Sachin plays Nand baba. Of his role, he said: “Being a parent myself, I can relate to the character of a father whose son Krishna charmed the people with his innocent yet meaningful naughtiness.”

