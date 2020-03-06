Paras and I are just friends: Mahira Sharma

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) “Bigg Boss 13” fame contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma made a lot of headlines due to their chemistry during their stint in the house. Many people assumed that they love each other, and even blamed their close bond for the breakup of Paras and her ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

In an interview to IANS, Mahira completely denied the allegations and stated that she and Paras are just friends.

“Dosti me sukoon hai.. Paras and I are just friends. I would not have allowed him to do a ‘Swyamwar’ show if there’s something else between us. We share a great rapport and truely adore our friendship,” Mahira said.

They both have also collaborated for a new music video, titled “Baarish”. Mahira has earlier featured in a lot of music videos. Her song “Lehanga”, sung by Jass Manak, was a huge hit.

“I love doing music videos. And they are trending a lot nowadays. I am always open to do music videos,”she added.

–IANS

