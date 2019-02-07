Parents of 2012 gangrape victim want convicts to be hanged soon

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Parents of the December 16, 2012, gangrape victim on Thursday moved a plea in a Delhi court seeking to expedite the hanging of the four convicts in the case.

The court will hear the case on March 2.

On July 9, 2018, the Supreme Court had rejected review petitions filed by three of the four convicts in the horrific 2012 gangrape and murder of a young paramedic in Delhi.

The Supreme Court had on May 5, 2017, upheld death sentences awarded by a trial court and confirmed by the Delhi High Court to the four convicts — Mukesh, 29, Pawan Gupta, 22, Vinay Sharma, 23, and Akshay Kumar Singh, 31.

The gangrape and murder of the 23-year-old paramedic Nirbhaya, the name given to her by the media which means fearless, caused global shock and outrage.

The crime was committed inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six drunk men and the woman was thrown out on the road, severely injured.

Nirbhaya and her male friend, who survived the attack, were returning after watching a movie. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar jail. A juvenile convict was released after serving a three-year term in a reformation centre.

–IANS

